Montgomery pastor Farrell J. Duncombe dies

“The family of the late Rev. Dr. Farrell J. Duncombe would like to express our appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support we have received upon his passing. We are proud of the impact he made during his lifetime. He was a man who spent his life in service to God as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, Pastor, Administrator, Band Director, Golf Partner, Friend, and former Grand Chaplain of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.,” his family said in a statement.