Montgomery pastor Farrell J. Duncombe dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many in Montgomery are mourning the loss of a man who has served the community for years.
The family of the Rev. Dr. Farrell J. Duncombe confirmed his death.
Duncombe served in a number of churches, most recently as pastor at First Congregational Christian Church in Montgomery.
Duncombe was inspired to help others early in life by Rosa Parks, his childhood Sunday school teacher.
He would become the first Black band director for Sidney Lanier High School and later served as the school’s principal, along with his years of work in the church.
“The family of the late Rev. Dr. Farrell J. Duncombe would like to express our appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support we have received upon his passing. We are proud of the impact he made during his lifetime. He was a man who spent his life in service to God as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, Pastor, Administrator, Band Director, Golf Partner, Friend, and former Grand Chaplain of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.,” his family said in a statement.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.
There is no word on the cause of death.
