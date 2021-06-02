Suspect arrested in Enterprise bank robbery

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A bank robbery in Enterprise Wednesday afternoon has ended with one arrest.
Enterprise police responded to a robbery report at Wells Fargo at 619 Boll Weevil Circle around 5 p.m. Officers say a bank employee told them the suspect approached a teller window and passed a note demanding money, but the suspect fled without getting anything.
Officers say they got a detailed description of the suspect and vehicle.
Police say they apprehended the suspect within 10 minutes at the intersection of Apache Drive and Dixie Drive.
Sagen Hope Marie Brousseau, 21, of Red Level, was charged with first-degree robbery and taken to the Coffee County Jail.
