Suspect sought after Prattville jewelry store robbery

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are searching for suspects they say robbed a jewelry store.
According to a release, officers were called to Kay Jewelers Tuesday after a report of a theft of a high-valued necklace. Investigators later learned three men came into the business and one of them reached behind the counter and took the necklace.
While attempting to flee the store, Prattville police say one of the suspects pushed the employee.
This crime is being investigated as a robbery because of the force used against the employee, police added. At this time, police have promising evidence, which they hope will help identify one, if not all, of the suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.