Talladega fully open for NASCAR’s Playoff weekend

The tripleheader weekend will feature a duo of events on Saturday, Oct. 2 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which will be the second race in the Round of 8, getting the green flag at Noon CDT. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will tackle the 33-degree banked venue at 3:30 pm CDT, in the second of three events in the Xfinity Series Round of 12. Sunday’s (Oct. 3) YellaWood 500 will also serve as the second race in the Round of 12, of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It is slated for a 1p.m. CDT start.