Video, photos released in hopes of solving 2018 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force is releasing video and photos that it hopes will spur tips that solve a 2018 homicide investigation.
The case involves the Nov. 24, 2018, murder of Steven White Jr., whose body was found in the 5900 block of Monticello Drive.
On Wednesday, the task force shared video and photos of multiple vehicles that were seen coming and going from the location near where White was shot to death.
In the video, multiple vehicles are seen arriving around 11:50 p.m. that Saturday. Each leaves the area at the same time a few minutes later, at least one without any lights on.
Investigators said White was last seen leaving the Alabama Hotel on Monticello Drive that night. His vehicle is not among those seen in the video, according to investigators.
Sometime between 11:50 p.m. and 12:18 the next morning, several unknown people started shooting into his vehicle, striking him multiple times. He died on the scene.
To date, no suspect has been identified or arrested for his death.
Investigators are asking the public for help finding the names of the drivers and the occupants of the vehicles that are seen in the video. They are believed to be witnesses and/or potential suspects.
Anyone with information should call the Montgomery Cold Case Task Force at 334-832-2550 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.