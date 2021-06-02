We’re entering a typical summertime pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical summertime pattern will take shape to end the week and carry us through the weekend and into next week. No day will be a washout, but there will be chances for showers and storms most afternoons.
Today will be similar to yesterday with a bit more cloud cover and a slightly higher chance of a few showers. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs just shy of 90 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of a few showers west of I-65.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase as we end the first week of June on Thursday and Friday. Again, it won’t be a washout either day, but there will be randomly distributed isolated to scattered showers and storms each day.
Temperatures will head for the middle and upper 80s under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. The humidity will be a bit higher to end the week, but it won’t be miserably high. This should remain the case this weekend and into next week.
The upcoming weekend continues to feature at least low-end isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. We will say that the overall chance for rain this weekend has come down a bit from previous forecasts to 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday.
The 40-50% chances for showers and storms continue to exist in the forecast as we kick off the first full week of June on Monday.
High temperatures are expected to remain in the middle and upper 80s depending on how much sun and rain coverage your location sees on any given day.
