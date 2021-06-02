Woman charged with murder in Montgomery’s Sheridan Heights shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court filings show a suspect was been charged in last Thursday’s deadly shooting in the Sheridan Heights community.
Montgomery police say two women were shot in the 3500 block of Faro Court. One of those women died at the hospital.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Keiana Johnson.
According to the affidavit, Jef’Daysha Woods, 20, is charged with murder. The charge was confirmed by the Montgomery Police Department.
Investigators say Woods intentionally shot Johnson in the back at the Sheridan Heights Community Center. It happened around 4:30 p.m. May 27.
Police say Woods was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The affidavit states her bond was set at $150,000. She is no longer in the county jail, implying she has bonded out.
Neither police nor court records have said if Woods is charged with the other woman’s shooting.
