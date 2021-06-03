ALEA reports zero boating fatalities, drownings over Memorial Day weekend

“Investigating fatal crashes is one of the most difficult parts of a Trooper’s job. Sadly, this year we investigated a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of four loved ones at one time,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a statement. “Memorial Day weekend is only the beginning of the busy summer months, and each of us must do our part to make safety a priority on the water and the road. We will continue the agency’s mission of enhancing public safety and saving lives through the utilization of consolidated law enforcement efforts, sharing public safety practices, engaging in educational opportunities and taking the necessary steps to remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways.”