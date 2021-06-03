2 bodies found near Georgiana

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation has been opened after the bodies of two men were found near Georgiana.
Details are limited, but WSFA 12 News has confirmed the victims were found on Mount Pisgah Road, located about two miles north of Alabama Highway 106 near Georgiana.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. No details were immediately available on the victims’ names or causes of death.

