California congressman requests more time to serve Mo Brooks with Capitol siege lawsuit

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) filed a motion requesting more time to serve Congressman Mo Brooks with a lawsuit related to the January 6 Capitol riot.
In a District Court of D.C. motion filing, Swalwell asked for an additional 60 days to serve Rep. Brooks with the summons and a copy of the complaint for the suit. Federal rules state the defendant must be served within 90 days of the initial filing of the complaint.
Swalwell claimed the following reasons as a ‘showing of good cause’ for the 60-day extension:
- Plaintiff says Rep. Brooks knew about the lawsuit in March. “Mo Brooks unquestionably knows about the instant lawsuit,” claims the motion. “Just hours after it was filed, Brooks tweeted a series of baseless accusations against Plaintiff in response.”
- Plaintiff’s counsel asked Brooks to waive service. The claim states “neither Brooks nor any member of his staff have responded to this request.”
- Plaintiff hired private investigators to serve Rep. Brooks the summons in person. The motion notes serving a summons in person is “a difficult feat under normal circumstances that has been complicated further in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol that Defendants incited.”
- Plaintiff attempted to serve the lawsuit to Rep. Brooks at multiple locations in April and May. “Plaintiff has borne all costs associated with these efforts,” the motion further states.
Read the full motion below:
The motion was granted by U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta. See the extension order below:
Congressman Brooks has posted on social media accounts about recent travels around the state of Alabama.
Rep. Swalwell filed the original lawsuit on March 5, 2021. The new extension will allow Rep. Brooks to be served into the month of August.
