Heat, humidity and a few storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Forrest Gump made that phrase mainstream, but his simple wisdom could just as well apply to Alabama’s weather over the next few months. Summer weather is simultaneously very predictable - and not predictable at all. How’s that work?
Well, each day for the next three months, we know that showers and thunderstorms will almost certainly develop across Alabama. They usually crank up in the afternoon or early evening. They can be intense - a dark sky, crashing thunder, lightning, gusty wind and rain to rival that which Forrest saw in Vietnam. But, they’re very isolated in nature - you can be getting drenched while your neighbor a few miles away gets nothing.
What we don’t know is where or when these storms will form. They are primarily a product of the hot, humid air - the forcing mechanisms that produce them are very small, very subtle and usually impossible to find until the storms have already formed. So, if you’re asking me if it will rain this afternoon where you live, the honest answer is that no one knows. The “chance” each day is between 20 and 40 percent, but that doesn’t help much.
The only breaks we get from this pattern are the very rare frontal passages that dry us out for a day or two - or a tropical system. Let’s cheer for the former and hope against the latter.
The coverage of rain today will be slightly greater than any day so far this week - still, its a matter of luck. We think 30% or so of our area will get an afternoon storm, so assuming an accurate forecast - the other 70% of us will likely stay dry.
The coverage of rain will fluctuate from day to day, as will the exact location and time that these showers and storms develop. But, the general idea is the same each day - very warm, muggy and some of us get wet. No day will be a washout, so you don’t need to cancel your plans. You do need a rain backup option and our weather app handy so that you can watch radar to see these storms.
“And that’s all I got to say about that.”
