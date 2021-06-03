Heat, humidity and a few storms

What we don’t know is where or when these storms will form. They are primarily a product of the hot, humid air - the forcing mechanisms that produce them are very small, very subtle and usually impossible to find until the storms have already formed. So, if you’re asking me if it will rain this afternoon where you live, the honest answer is that no one knows. The “chance” each day is between 20 and 40 percent, but that doesn’t help much.