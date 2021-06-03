June is National Adopt a Cat Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -This month is National Adopt a Cat Month, highlighting the need for families to adopt felines.
Shelters everywhere, including the Montgomery Humane shelter, are full of cats that need adopting. In fact, more than 3.4 million cats find their way into shelters every year.
This month also marks the height of “kitten season,” when large litters of kittens are born and often end up in animal shelters. And now, more than ever, shelters and the cats who live there need our help with the lack of foot traffic, funding, and supplies at many shelters since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Montgomery Humane Shelter starts the adoption process online. Find the adoption application and pets that are up for adoption here: https://www.montgomeryhumane.com/.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.