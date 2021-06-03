Off-base Montgomery area military families get new education option

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new educational pilot program is coming to military families of the River Region who work at Maxwell Air Force Base or Gunter Annex but live off base.
On Thursday, the Department of Defense Education Activity, or DoDEA, announced a four-year pilot program to open enrollment at Maxwell Elementary/Middle School for children of full-time, active duty military who live beyond the installations’ gates.
“This program expands public education options in the River Region,” said Lt. Gen. James Hecker, Air University commander and president. “We appreciate the great local community partners and DoDEA collaborations to increase public education options, and we’ll continue to work with them and the team at DoDEA on this important issue.”
The program, authorized by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, gave DoDEA authority to select four sites to gauge interest and expand options for military-affiliated children. Montgomery was among those chosen.
“We’re excited to select Maxwell as the first base for this pilot program, and to expand eligibility for children of our active duty military,” said Dr. Lisa Coleman, DoDEA Georgia/Alabama Community Superintendent. “We’ve worked closely with leadership at Maxwell to prioritize enrollment based on military readiness.”
School administrators will review applications this summer and then each quarter. Decisions will be made based on space available at the school for each grade level.
“Children residing on Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex receive top priority for enrollment at Maxwell Elementary Middle School,” said Coleman. “Once those enrollments are processed, we’ll then know how many slots are available and select students from the pilot program on a first come, first served basis.”
The application opens June 9 at 6:30 a.m. and must be accessed on a personal computer or device, not on the DoD system due to security limitations.
“It is still important for parents to enroll their children in local schools they’re eligible for, as this application does not guarantee a slot,” said Col. Eries Mentzer, 42nd Air Base Wing commander.
The application will remain open, and administrators will periodically review applications as school enrollment changes. Administrators will contact parents directly if their child was selected for the program.
