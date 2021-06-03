Rosa Parks Committee requests DOJ to investigate Huntsville Police Department

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Civil Rights group in north Alabama is requesting an investigation into what they are calling “multiple incidents of excessive force” by the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).
In a press release, local leaders with the Rosa Parks Committee shared the request they wrote to the DOJ as well as a personal statement.
This comes weeks after the committee called for the official resignation of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray. And, just days after a video of a Huntsville officer stomping on a victim’s leg went viral.
The letter to the DOJ explains their request is specifically centered around the response tactics and policies of HPD. This includes officers responding to citizens with mental health issues, lawful assemblies and protests as well as policing of minority populations.
The letter goes on to point out the recent trial involving Huntsville officer William Darby, who was convicted of murdering a man in 2018, and protests that took place in Huntsville during the summer of 2020.
“In light of these and other incidents, the Rosa Parks Committee of Huntsville has followed through with its pledge to make a formal request for the Department of Justice to investigate the HPD,” committee officials said.
You can read the full letter from the Rosa Parks Committee below:
