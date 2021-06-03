Selma-to-Montgomery march camps top list of endangered

A sign marking a site where campers spent the night during the Selma-to-Montgomery March in 1965 is shown near Selma, Ala., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A new assessment by the National Trust for Historic Preservation says four campsites used by marchers nearly 60 years earlier are in danger of being lost without efforts to save them. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) (Source: Jay Reeves)