3 sought in Prattville jewelry store theft

By WSFA Staff | June 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:18 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are investigating a jewelry store theft from Tuesday.

Police say three men kept redirecting the sales clerk to pull jewelry from the display cases.

Police say the other associates saw what was going on and assisted the clerk.

According to police, the man in the white T-shirt and black ball cap took a necklace from a display case. He then left the store while the other two men followed.

They left in a dark-colored GMC Envoy with tag number 46AY734, according to police.

Anyone who can help identity these men is asked to call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

