Florida beach shooting suspect arrested in Eufaula

Florida beach shooting suspect arrested in Eufaula
Jatavion Craig was arrested in Eufaula on May 3, 2021 and extradited back to Lee County Florida to face charges for a Memorial Day shooting incident on a Fort Myers beach. (Source: Lee County Florida Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | June 4, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 9:52 AM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect who was wanted after a Memorial Day shooting on a Florida beach has been arrested in Eufaula.

The Eufaula Police Department took Jatavion Kanijal Craig Adams into custody Thursday morning and turned him over to the Lee County Florida Sheriff’s Office after he waived extradition.

Adams was flown back to Florida to face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for the unlawful discharge of a firearm. More charges are being considered.

Adams was wanted following a shooting incident on a crowded beach in Fort Myers Beach on Monday, which was recorded on video by multiple beachgoers.

LIVE: Sheriff Carmine Marceno will announce an update on the Fort Myers Beach Memorial Day Shooting

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Lee County Florida Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Craig did not live in the Fort Myers area but has family there.

As for a motive, the sheriff said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.