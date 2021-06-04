Former Biscuits player hospitalized after getting hit by batted ball

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery Biscuits player is in stable condition after getting hit by a batted ball Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays said in a statement.
Tyler Zombro, who is pitcher for the Durham Bulls, was hit in the head by a line drive while pitching against the Norfolk Tide. He had little time to react and began conluvsing on the mound after getting hit.
He was taken off the field on a stretcher.
The Rays said in the statement that Zombro is still in the hospital, but his condition is “positive and he remains in stable condition.”
“We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike,” the Rays added.
On Friday, the Montgomery Biscuits tweeted, “Please continue to keep former Biscuit Tyler Zombro in your thoughts. Great baseball player and even better human.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.