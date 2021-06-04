Isolated to scattered showers and storms

Saturday will be slightly drier than Sunday, but the overall story is the same: Wet weather is not guaranteed for everyone, so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans either day. When scattered storms develop, you can quickly go from dry conditions to heavy rain in a matter of moments. Storms usually crank up in the afternoon and last through the early evening, and at times can be intense. But, they’re isolated to scattered in nature... so you can be getting drenched while your neighbor a few miles away gets nothing.