Isolated to scattered showers and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hello, weekend! Trying to make outdoor plans? There won’t be any major changes to our weather pattern... heat, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms are all expected.
Saturday will be slightly drier than Sunday, but the overall story is the same: Wet weather is not guaranteed for everyone, so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans either day. When scattered storms develop, you can quickly go from dry conditions to heavy rain in a matter of moments. Storms usually crank up in the afternoon and last through the early evening, and at times can be intense. But, they’re isolated to scattered in nature... so you can be getting drenched while your neighbor a few miles away gets nothing.
The coverage of rain will fluctuate from day to day, as will the exact location and time that these showers and storms develop. But, the general idea is the same each day for the foreseeable future: hot, muggy and some of us get wet.
No day will be a washout, all will feature time slots to get outdoors. Just remember some storms can pop-up with little warning, so have an indoor backup option and keep an eye on radar using our weather app!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.