More scattered showers, storms expected today

Remember: while we do have a 50% chance of rain in the forecast, it is not guaranteed wet weather for everyone. As these storms develop (thanks muggy air and daytime heating) you could quickly go from dry conditions to heavy rain in a matter of moments. The best way some people describe is like “the bottom just fell out” and honestly that’s exactly how summertime activity works; they usually crank up in the afternoon and last through the early evening, and at times can be intense. But, they’re very isolated in nature... so you can be getting drenched while your neighbor a few miles away gets nothing.