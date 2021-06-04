More scattered showers, storms expected today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday is finally here, so a lot of people are getting ready to make plans for the weekend. Spoiler alert: there won’t be any major changed to our weather pattern... heat, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms are all expected as we head into our afternoon.
Remember: while we do have a 50% chance of rain in the forecast, it is not guaranteed wet weather for everyone. As these storms develop (thanks muggy air and daytime heating) you could quickly go from dry conditions to heavy rain in a matter of moments. The best way some people describe is like “the bottom just fell out” and honestly that’s exactly how summertime activity works; they usually crank up in the afternoon and last through the early evening, and at times can be intense. But, they’re very isolated in nature... so you can be getting drenched while your neighbor a few miles away gets nothing.
The coverage of rain will fluctuate from day to day, as will the exact location and time that these showers and storms develop. But, the general idea is the same each day for the foreseeable future will be very warm, muggy and some of us get wet.
No day will be a washout, so you don’t need to cancel your plans this upcoming weekend! Saturday does look a bit drier than Sunday, but both still will likely be good days to do whatever you want outdoors... just remember to have an indoor backup option and our weather app handy so that you can watch radar to see these storms.
