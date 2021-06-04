MPS begins summer learning program with record number of students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - COVID-19 is largely gone, but its effects are still being felt in Montgomery Public Schools. The summer learning program will be unlike anything the school system has ever seen before.
Summer learning is here and WSFA has learned it will feel somewhat like a normal school year for Montgomery County public schools.
“And so we’re expecting a high number of students actually come and that’s good. That’s wonderful,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.
The summer learning program here in the Montgomery County school district typically sees around 2,500 students. But this summer, there will be 12,000 students, and it all starts Monday morning.
“And they’re not all necessarily coming for a promotion. Some are coming for enrichment, and there may be a little bit of a learning loss kind of what we use as term to decribe it. We’re going to cover a little bit of everything,” said Moore.
Also beginning Monday, breakfast and lunch will be served. Uniforms won’t be required but students must adhere to the dress code. There will be 400 teachers on board to handle teaching duties, and all will get paid $50 an hour.
“I think we have an adequate number, but we’re going to keep looking for teachers to be available to help us out if we need them,” Dr. Moore said.
The program will last for eight weeks, carried out at more than 30 schools.
Moore says you’ll be able to find additional information such as transportation matters on the school district’s website.
