Preliminary hearing held for father charged in baby’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The father accused of killing his 1-month-old baby appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
Caleb Michael Whisnand is charged with capital murder in the death of his newborn son, C.J. Whisnand.
Court records revealed the newborn died from blunt force trauma to the head.
The arrest affidavit indicates the murder happened back on May 10.
According to investigators, Whisnand called 911 from the Circle K convenience store on Wetumpka Highway that night to report his son missing. Later that week, he was taken into custody shortly after a news conference where he pleaded with the public for help to find him.
