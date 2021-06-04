State funding helps expand Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of 4-year-old children across the state will be able to enroll in Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program this fall.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education announced on May 18 that an additional 135 classrooms will be added across 41 counties, made possible by the $24.4 million funding increase for First Class Pre-K approved by the Alabama legislature last month.
This is the first round of new classroom funding that will be released by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. Additional classrooms will be funded based on further evaluation of high-needs areas prior to the commencement of the 2021-2022 school year.
New classrooms will expand access to the state funded, voluntary pre-kindergarten program to 24,714 children in the 2021-2022 school year, with more than 1,373 classrooms statewide, moving closer to Alabama’s goal of serving 70 percent of eligible four-year-old children.
- Alabama State University (Zelia Stephens Early Childhood Center)
- Bell Road Preschool
- Bible Babies Learning Academy
- Hope Christian Outreach Ministry
- Just Be You School Age Program
- Lead Academy
- Metro Christian Academy
- Montgomery County Board of Education
- Our Children’s Academy, LLC
- Pike Road City Schools
- Resurrection Catholic Missions of the South Inc
- YMCA of Greater Montgomery
Just Be You School Age Program owner Carinah McKinnie said they are expected to receive $125,000.
“With that money I am able to pay my teachers more, enhance the playground area, and get all the materials I need for the whole year, the whole fiscal year,” McKinnie said.
“Having some of the needs met, especially financially, it helps us relax and cater to the children because that’s what we’re here for,” McKinnie went on to say.
Just Be You opened on June 1. McKinnie said they were initially going to serve ages 5-12, but because of the funding they can now serve 4-year-olds too.
The funding will also continue to help make pre-school available to more children in Montgomery, which is something that McKinnie said is needed.
“They have a shortage of Pre-K programs, so in order for us to help Montgomery, Alabama, meet their quota I’m able to add a pre-school classroom and maybe next year I can add a second pre-school class room,” McKinnie said.
McKinnie also said it’s important to get young children educated.
“They retain more and they remember more at a young ager age,” McKinnie explained. “Starting at four years old will help them when they get to kindergarten with their developmental skills, social skills, emotional skills, and learning how to interact with others.”
Dr. Barbra Cooper, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Education, said early childhood learning is at a demand across the state, but this funding will help meet the needs of more children.
“This additional funding will allow us to provide over 3,000 children on a wait list to actually participate in first class Pre-K next year,” Dr. Cooper said.
“There is absolutely a demand, we had many children that were on a wait list and have previously been on wait lists for First Class Pre-K,” Dr. Cooper said. “We know that with the pandemic even more so we want children to have this opportunity for early learning, so this will absolutely allow us to begin addressing that wait list.”
Cooper said the additional funding expands the state’s access from 37% to 44% with a long term goal of having 70% of 4-year-olds in the state attend first class Pre-K programs.
“Alabama’s First Class Pre-K has been recognized as a national model for delivering high-quality early childhood education and gives our youngest citizens a strong start to their educational journey,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am glad to see that even more students will have access to Pre-K next year and look forward to the day that all Alabama families who want Pre-K for their children have access.”
The Alabama Legislature approved Ivey’s recommended budget increase for the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, which includes $151 million for the Office of School Readiness that administers First Class Pre-K. In addition to funding new classrooms throughout the state, the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education will continue to ensure pay parity for all First Class Pre-K teachers with the same 2% pay raise as K-12 public school teachers in the upcoming school year.
