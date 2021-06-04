WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive kicks off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 16th annual WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive is underway, and you’re encouraged to come out and help support the Montgomery Area Food Bank with a donation!
WSFA 12 News and our partners at Dixie Electric Cooperative are set up from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway. Stop by and drop off a cash donation or any non-perishable food items.
If you can’t stop by the Eastchase location, no worries! Renfroe’s is hosting donation sites at all of their locations!
All donations go to the Montgomery Area Food Bank, which covers 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties and provides meals to around 400,000 families in need.
Last year alone MAFB distributed almost 32 million pounds of food. Despite these efforts, the need for food continues to grow. It’s why we continue to do this project during the summer and during the holidays.
Since 2005, you’ve shown your amazing generosity through this event, which has collected 141,500 pounds of food (nearly 71 tons!) and $238,000 in cash.
Due to the pandemic, the event wasn’t held in 2020. But we’re back and ready to pass 2019′s donation level of nearly 9,000 pounds and $15,000 in cash donations.
Come on out to Renfroe’s Market. We hope to see you there!
