Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts throws perfect on her 21st birthday in WCWS

“Well, it’s a special, first of all, it’s her birthday, so a hell of a birthday present to herself. Just to watch greatness is pretty cool. All of you were a witness to it. So, didn’t think she would get better from yesterday, but she did. And these are, obviously you guys know, these are good teams. I mean, this is the King of the PAC 12, the PAC 12 champions, and to throw a perfect game against legendary UCLA is something else for a kid from a small town from northeast Kentucky. So just unbelievable feeling. And I knew she had a no-hitter, but to be honest with you, I didn’t realize it was a perfect game, so Sarah Cornell had to tell me afterwards, but just fun to watch,” said Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy.