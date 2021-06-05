Hot and humid with scattered rain this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical summertime weekend is underway! This afternoon will be hot and humid as highs move into the upper 80s. Rain is in the forecast, but there is no need to cancel outdoor plans. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible, but many will stay dry. The rain will be isolated - some could see more than their fair share with downpours and frequent lightning, while others just a few miles away stay dry and hot.
Sunday will feature a few more showers and storms than Saturday, but the same guidelines apply. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but have a back-up, indoor option, just in case!
In fact, hit-or-miss, scattered showers and storms stay in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Monday and Tuesday look to carry the highest chance of rain, but the risk of rain exists every day.
Temperatures will stay hot in the upper 80s to near 90°, and the humidity isn’t going anywhere!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.