Hot and humid with scattered rain this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical summertime weekend is underway! This afternoon will be hot and humid as highs move into the upper 80s. Rain is in the forecast, but there is no need to cancel outdoor plans. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible, but many will stay dry. The rain will be isolated - some could see more than their fair share with downpours and frequent lightning, while others just a few miles away stay dry and hot.