Scattered to numerous showers and storms expected through Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a gray, dreary day with off-and-on rain. The widespread rain we dealt with in West Alabama is pushing east through Central Alabama now. This rain will continue to push east through tonight. Lows will be near 70 degrees.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible yet again tomorrow. Once again, it will be an off-and-on rain pattern with cloudy skies. Check radar before heading outside and keep an umbrella nearby! Highs will be in the middle 80s.
A good bit of rain will stick around Tuesday as well. Then, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible the rest of the workweek. The entire week won’t be a washout, and by the second half of the week, we’ll see more sunshine.
Temperatures will stay warm and muggy in the 80s to low 90s.
