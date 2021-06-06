‘Citywide Day of Prayer’ held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the increase of violence the city has seen over the past few weeks, the city is turning to the faith community for help.
Sunday was designated as a “Citywide Day of Prayer” to combat the violence seen in Montgomery.
Big Roxanna Missionary Baptist Church was among many churches in Montgomery to participate.
The congregation says prayer is a powerful weapon, and it also brings people together.
“Jesus has told us if two or three people are gathered in my name, I will be in the midst,” member Louise Hall said. “I trust that’s gonna happen.”
“When you have multiple churches doing the same thing at the same time, it shows God that there is a group of people on the same page who are willing to come before him and intercede on behalf of a troubled community,” senior pastor Henry Davis said.
They believe change will not come through one day of prayer, but it will only happen if people pray for the city consistently every day.
