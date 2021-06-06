Civil Rights advocates unveil historic marker at Bricklayers Hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott was organized within the walls of Bricklayers Hall in Montgomery, and on Saturday the site was recognized through a historic marker unveiling.
The daughter of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was just one of a few to pull back the sheet revealing the plague. She says the building is on “holy ground.”
“So many sacred things took place on these grounds,” Bernice A. King said. “Whenever a person comes to these grounds, they are walking in those footprints.”
State and city officials were in attendance, including Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. As the city’s first Black mayor, Reed is inspired by those who sparked the fight for racial equality.
“They didn’t have Black elected officials and policymakers,” Reed said. “So, it’s up to us now to take the baton and run further and faster.”
While the historic decisions made in Bricklayers Hall brought about change, Civil Rights advocate Doris Crenshaw – who worked alongside Rosa Parks at the age of 12 – said the next generation will shape the future.
“Using our youth as the spear headers, bringing people around the table to talk about issues that confront us in the community,” Crenshaw said.
The Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute – which was founded by Crenshaw – hosted the event. Its mission is to train youth to combat inequalities in education.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.