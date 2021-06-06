Enterprise police searching for missing teen

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teenager.
Police say Aaron Snayn Krantz, 14, of Enterprise, was last seen Thursday. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds.
Krantz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and had a backpack. Police say his direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on Krantz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.