Pedestrian struck, killed in Coosa County crash

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Coosa County Saturday night.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, Marcaus Odem, 43, of Sylacauga, was fatally injured when he was hit by what ALEA believes was either a blue or gray 2016 to 2018 Hyundai Tucson.
ALEA said Odem was walking in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle shortly before 10:30 p.m.
The incident happened near the 52 mile marker on Highway 280, which is four miles northwest of Goodwater.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division. Anyone who may have information regarding this vehicle or the crash is asked to call the ALEA Communication Center in Montgomery at 334-242-0700.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.