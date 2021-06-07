1 body identified from burned vehicle in Butler County

Authorities have identified the remains of one of two people whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle in a remote area of Butler County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry | June 7, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 2:09 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have publicly identified one of the two victims found dead in a vehicle last week in Butler County as 29-year-old Evergreen resident Isiah Maxwell.

The other body is yet to be positively identified.

Loggers initially found the car, which had been burned. When a Butler County deputy arrived on the scene, he discovered two bodies in the front seat.

The car and the remains of the victims were located about 6 miles west of Georgiana off Mount Pisgah Road near state highway 106 in a remote part of the county.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

