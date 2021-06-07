Alabama State to create an Athletics Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has produced greats across numerous fields and arenas through the years. Now, the university is creating an Athletics Hall of Fame to honor those legends.
ASU will hold its inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony during the 2022 football season.
A date and location is to be determined.
The university announced nominations for the Hall of Fame may be submitted by any ASU affiliate.
Nominations opened June 7 for the first class and will close on Aug. 30 this year.
Honorees will be notified and announced as part of homecoming week festivities in October.
Nominees can include a former student-athlete, coach, administrator, team or an individual who made significant contributions to the department.
