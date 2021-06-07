ALEA K-9 officer Indy dies after decade of service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers.
Indy, one of ALEA’s Explosive Detection K-9s, died on Friday after a 10-year career in law enforcement.
He started with ALEA in 2011 and served beside his handler, a Special Agent with ALEA’s Bomb Squad, a highly trained specialized unit within the State Bureau of Investigation.
“Explosive Detection Dogs not only play an integral role within ALEA’s protection capabilities but are also a vital resource to surrounding agencies as we work with our law enforcement and public safety partners to ensure the security of our citizens and communities while attending major events,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.
ALEA said Indy served in numerous major events including with protection at presidential inaugurations in Washington, D.C. as well as the 2018 Super Bowl in Atlanta.
“We are deeply grateful for K-9 Indy’s hard work and years of faithful service,” Taylor said. “He will truly be missed.”
