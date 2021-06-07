Andalusia police arrest 1 after stabbing at DHR office

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after a Monday morning stabbing at the Covington County Department of Human Resources office in Andalusia.
Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said the stabbing happened around 10 a.m. at the county DHR office. The victim’s condition was not immediately clear, but the police chief said they were being treated at an area hospital.
The suspect, an as-of-yet unnamed 21-year-old man, fled the scene into a wooded area behind the DHR office but was later taken into custody.
A motive was not clear.
