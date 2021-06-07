Auburn police arrest Tuskegee man on multiple warrants

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has arrested a Tuskegee man on multiples warrants.
On June 4, 26-year-old Jeremy Dantrll Ewell was charged with 10 counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, five counts of theft of property third degree, and three counts of theft of property second degree.
According to APD, they received reports of multiple auto burglaries on April 24 and 25. Victims said that an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into vehicles located in the areas of Denali Lane, Lightness Drive, Frontier Circle, and Surrey Lane.
APD, with assistance from the Tallassee Police Department, identified Ewell as the offender and obtained multiple warrants for his arrest.
Police say Ewell was arrested in obedience to the warrants at the Lee County Jail and was held on a $35,000 bond.
