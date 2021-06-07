Completion likely delayed for new Butler County Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It looks like there could be a delay in the completion of the new Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville.
The framework of the one-story building is already in place, but recent rains have hampered construction somewhat. The initial time frame to move in was supposed to be in October of this year. Now, it might be closer to December.
The new sheriff’s office is expected to cost around $639,000. The current sheriff’s office has been in the county courthouse since 1903.
