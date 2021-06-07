Funeral announced for Montgomery pastor Farrell J. Duncombe

Funeral announced for Montgomery pastor Farrell J. Duncombe
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Rev. Dr. Farrell J. Duncombe. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 4:03 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Rev. Dr. Farrell J. Duncombe.

Duncombe’s family said there will be a public viewing from noon-5 p.m. at First Congregational Christian Church at 638 High St.

This will be followed by a private memorial service from 6-7 p.m.

The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at 1550 East Washington St. According to Duncombe’s obituary, the funeral will be by invitation only, however it may be seen via the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Duncombe, a well-known, Montgomery church leader and educator, died last week. He was pastor at First Congregational Christian Church. Before that, he was the first Black band director for Sidney Lanier High School and later became the school’s principal.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.