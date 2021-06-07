Funeral announced for Montgomery pastor Farrell J. Duncombe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Rev. Dr. Farrell J. Duncombe.
Duncombe’s family said there will be a public viewing from noon-5 p.m. at First Congregational Christian Church at 638 High St.
This will be followed by a private memorial service from 6-7 p.m.
Duncombe, a well-known, Montgomery church leader and educator, died last week. He was pastor at First Congregational Christian Church. Before that, he was the first Black band director for Sidney Lanier High School and later became the school’s principal.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.