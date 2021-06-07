Man charged with arson after Montgomery motel blaze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged with arson after a weekend fire at a Montgomery motel.
Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Federal Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday where they found smoke and flames coming from the one-story building.
Crews put out the blaze and made a search. No injuries were reported but Montgomery Fire and Rescue said the motel saw extensive damage as a result of the fire.
MFR opened and investigation to determine the cause of the blaze. Evidence was found that pointed investigators to Oliver Turner as a suspect.
He has since been arrested and charged with first-degree arson. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $30,000.
