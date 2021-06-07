Man faces robbery, attempted murder charges for April incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in an April 26 incident, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Santo Coleman, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of first degree robbery.
Police say the incident happened around 3:50 a.m. that Monday in the 5000 block of Yellow Pine Drive.
Few other details were immediately available about the incident, as court records weren’t yet listed.
Coleman is being held on $400,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
