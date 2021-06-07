Man fatally shot in Montgomery early Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a death investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot early Sunday.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Woodley Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police found a gunshot victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified him as Andrew McCall, 35, of Montgomery.
Cpl. Tina McGriff said no arrests have been made and the circumstances remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
