Man sought for questioning after Montgomery woman’s body found in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last person known to have seen Montgomery resident Mattaniah Dotson alive before her body was found in Lowndes County is being asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said Monday they are looking only to question Samuel Terrell Williams and want him to contact them immediately at 334-548-2323.
Williams, 41, who also goes by the name “Buck,” was last known to live on Strathmore Drive in Montgomery. He is 6′1″ and 230 lbs.
If you know Williams’ location, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
A utility worker found Dotson’s body behind a transformer at the corner of Lowndes County roads 37 and 26 on May 26, according to the family. The discovery came six days after she disappeared.
Few other details have been released, but the State Bureau of Investigation is known to be part of the homicide investigation.
