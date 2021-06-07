Man sought on sex crime charges in Eclectic

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County law enforcement officers are asking the public for help finding a man wanted on sex crime charges.
William Charles Dunaway III, 55, is wanted by the Eclectic Police Department on a first-degree rape charge. He’s also wanted on an outstanding warrant by the department for first-degree sexual abuse.
Dunaway is about 6′2″ and weighs approximately 220 lbs.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.