Man sought on sex crime charges in Eclectic
William Charles Dunaway III, 55, is wanted out of Eclectic on sex crimes charges. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | June 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 12:24 PM

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County law enforcement officers are asking the public for help finding a man wanted on sex crime charges.

William Charles Dunaway III, 55, is wanted by the Eclectic Police Department on a first-degree rape charge. He’s also wanted on an outstanding warrant by the department for first-degree sexual abuse.

Dunaway is about 6′2″ and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Tips could lead to a cash reward.

