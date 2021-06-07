MFR: Woman confesses to setting Montgomery apartment fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has confessed to setting a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex, according to investigators with Montgomery Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded to Cecil Lane, located just off Atlanta Highway, around 8:15 a.m. Saturday where they found visible smoke at the two story residential apartment building.
Crews quickly found and extinguished the fire. While there were no injuries, the apartment sustained moderate damage.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was opened and MFR determined it to be suspicious in nature. Rebecca McAnulty was developed as a suspect and interviewed.
According to MFR, McAnulty confessed to starting the blaze and was subsequently charged with first-degree arson. She is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a bond of $30,000.
