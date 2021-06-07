Montgomery libraries, community centers reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery reopened its libraries and community centers on Monday.
All Montgomery City-County Public Library branches are resuming normal hours. Facilities will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library, E.L. Lowder Regional Library and Rufus A. Lewis Regional Library will offer extended weekday hours and are open on weekends.
More information on facilities hours of operation can be found at www.mccpl.lib.al.us.
The date coincides with the start of Montgomery Parks & Recreation’s Summer Recreation Program, which is offered at about a dozen community center locations. However, community centers in neighborhoods throughout Montgomery will be open for anyone to visit and enjoy Montgomery’s community centers.
A full list of city community center locations, hours and amenities can be found on the here.
More information on these and other programs can be found on the city’s website.
Montgomery City Hall and city buildings also reopened to the public Monday.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.