National Homeownership Month survey finds Americans’ needs, wants have changed

“Our survey found that many are unsure of how to navigate that process, and what all is involved. But the most important thing is to understand that process and to understand how much you can afford. That’s one of the first things, and to do that you can, you know, make sure you have enough in savings to cover the down payment. Make sure that you can calculate that down payment,” Land said. “And then you can know your resources of who to reach out to you.”