Plenty of rain and storm activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of showers and thunderstorms are expected again today as we remain tropical. It likely won’t rain all day long across Central Alabama, but nearly everyone will get in on some rain action at least a time or two. Some of the rain will come in downpours courtesy of the amount of moisture we have in the atmosphere. Big flooding concerns are not anticipated, however. Temperatures will range from 83-89 degrees depending on whether or not your location sees any sun and how many breaks in the rain you get.
A few showers or storms are possible tonight with very muggy conditions continuing. Lows will only fall into the lower 70s under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.
Another day with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms is ahead for Tuesday. Again, it won’t rain all day long, but there will be a healthy coverage of showers and storms -- chances around 60%.
Similar to today, there will be downpours mixed in due to the incredibly humid air mass over Alabama. Highs will vary from 83-89 once more with exact highs dependent upon sunshine and breaks in the rain.
By Wednesday we will return to a more typical summertime pattern with rain and thunderstorm chances around 30% each afternoon. So expect more dry time for the Wednesday through Friday window.
Highs will be right around 90 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies with humidity values still very high, but down just a touch from today.
The sticky and miserably high humidity will come back for the weekend, which will support an uptick in rain and storm chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Total washouts are not anticipated, but the exact outlook will undoubtedly change, so stay tuned!
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s generally speaking. Looking beyond the weekend, there really isn’t much change to the forecast. We’ll likely continue with middle and upper 80s with decent daily shots at rain and storms!
