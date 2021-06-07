Plenty of rain and storm activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of showers and thunderstorms are expected again today as we remain tropical. It likely won’t rain all day long across Central Alabama, but nearly everyone will get in on some rain action at least a time or two. Some of the rain will come in downpours courtesy of the amount of moisture we have in the atmosphere. Big flooding concerns are not anticipated, however. Temperatures will range from 83-89 degrees depending on whether or not your location sees any sun and how many breaks in the rain you get.