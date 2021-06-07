Police: 2 injured in shooting at Prattville party

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the two victims told police they went to a party on Prairie View Drive Sunday night. They said the party was advertised on Facebook.
Thompson said the rear window of the vehicle carrying the victims was shot out when they arrived.
The victims then went to the emergency room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were later discharged.
Thompson said it was overheard that some were going to the Bass Pro Shops parking lot after hours. He said officers on another investigation in the area heard gunshots there and responded but did not find any suspects or victims.
No arrests have been made.
