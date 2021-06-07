Wetumpka attracting new visitors, residents following ‘Home Town Takeover’

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - For the last several weeks, Wetumpka has been in the national spotlight as part of HGTV’s new series, “Home Town Takeover.”
During that time, the city has seen new life in some of its older homes and businesses, and now it’s attracting both tourists and potential new residents.
The makeover has also brought new life to the town.
“It has been a much larger increase in crowds and we’ve loved having all the people that want to see what going on here,” Wetumpka resident Marilee Tankersley said.
“It’s just a great small town atmosphere. Very inviting,” said Stacy Blumenthal, a visitor from Virginia.
Because of the show, some people are even considering moving to Wetumpka. They’re saying a small town is the way to go.
“Coming together as one. that’s what I grew up with myself living in Sioux City and so I want to come back to that,” Iowa visitor Amanda Brooks said.
“It excited us to possibly be a part of a small town revitalization and move from a big city and slow it down and have community living,” said Maryland visitor Joyce Holley.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis says everyone in the city played a part in the success of the show.
“It was like the employees of this city, the citizens of this city, came together jointly, all of us working for one cause,” Willis said.
He says the future success of Wetumpka is dependent on everyone continuing to work together.
