2 sought after multiple vehicle burglaries in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two people in connection to vehicle burglaries off McQueen Smith Road.

Two people were captured on a homeowner’s camera. It shows them going into vehicles and pulling on door handles on Abington Street Sunday night.

Anyone who can help identify these two is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

