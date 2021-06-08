Advertise
2 sought after multiple vehicle burglaries in Prattville

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two people in connection to vehicle burglaries off McQueen Smith Road.

Two people were captured on a homeowner’s camera. It shows them going into vehicles and pulling on door handles on Abington Street Sunday night.

Anyone who can help identify these two is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

